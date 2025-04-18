Rhonda Leigh Lopez, 46, was born July 14th, 1978 to the late Victoria “Vicki” Duncan Farmer of Pulaski, Va. Rhonda passed away on April 1st, 2025 in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

In addition to her mother, Rhonda is preceded in death to her maternal grandparents Peggy Milam and Lewis Duncan of Pulaski, Va. She is also preceded in death by her sister Amanda Tabor, who lost her battle to cancer in November of 2021 at age 41. Rhonda Lopez is survived by her 3 children, Jacob Quesenberry of Martinsville, Va, Isaac Saunders (Bryttani) of Pulaski, Va and Sarah-Ann (Ericka) Nash of Galax, Va. She had one grandchild, Evelyn Kennedy.

A lifelong friend, Shelba Ridpath, said Rhonda will be remembered by her bright smile and unforgettable voice. She was the life of the party and lived to make others happy. The family has chosen to do a private service in memory of Rhonda. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Arrowwood Addiction Treatment Center.

There will be no services.

