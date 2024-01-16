Richard D. Shupe, 93, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. A proud veteran, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War era. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 34 years of service and was a member of the American Legion post #58.

He was born on July 26, 1930 to the late Myrtle Florence Mize Shupe and Thomas Alexander Shupe of Wytheville, VA.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Thelma (Tootie) Shupe, his wife of 69 years; his daughter, Sherry Shupe Clark; and his sister, Janice S. Dunn.

He is survived by his dedicated daughters: Pamela S. (Bucky) Mathena, Donna (Jeff) Jaccard and Teresa (Bobby) Hash; his treasured grandchildren: Brad, Chad & Brett (Jessica) Clark, BJ & David Clark, Brian, Trey, & Lance (Kayla) Harvey, Amanda (Lance) Marshall, Chelsea (Richard) Kaufman, Joey (Ashley) Jaccard, Audrey (DJ) Riddle, Lora (Benjamin) Davidson and Thomas K. Hash. Great-grandchildren: Payson & Sierra Clark, Joslynn, Nolan & Annalise Harvey, Lexie (Ryan) Berje, Logan (Libby) Clark, Gavin Clark, Emma Grace Harvey, Pierce & Elise Kaufman, Harmony & Wyatt Jaccard, Dylan & James Riddle, Claire, Ruth, Hazel, Luke, Adam, Ivy and Elden Davidson. Great-great-grandchildren, Chase Berje & Preston Clark. He is also survived by his loved and loyal dog, Poppy.

Active in Amateur Radio for most of his life, he was known to friends and contacts across the world by his call sign W4CBM. He was generous with his time and knowledge, and his door was always open. He repaired radios and TVs as a side job back in the day and was always the man you went to when something needed to be fixed. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed bass tournaments and time on his boat with friends and grandchildren. He always carried Werther’s candy to offer adults and suckers for the kids.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00PM and funeral at 2:00 PM – Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home in Pulaski, with graveside services at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. To sign Richard’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of the New River Valley – Spay It Forward Program, P. O. Box 1046 Dublin, VA 24084.