Richard Kemp, age 78 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at his home with family. Born April 11, 1945 in Hiwassee, Virginia he was the son of the late Luther William Kemp & Mae Collins Kemp Turman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angelia Kemp Baker, grandson, Joshua Jones, sisters, Hazel Jenkins, Shirley Lawson, brothers, Lewis and Barney Kemp.

Richard retired from RAAP after 30 years of service and was a 20-year member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford.

Wife of 59 years – Joyce Hurst Kemp – Hiwassee

Son – Andy (Tammy) Kemp – Hiwassee

Grandsons – Corey and Logan Kemp

Sister – Wilma Dalton – Dublin

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Robbie Vance officiating. Interment will follow at the Trail Family Cemetery, Hiwassee.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Thanks to Medi-Home Hospice for their loving care, especially Zeb and Bailey.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.