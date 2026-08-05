Richard Shane Eversole

EversoleShane

Richard Shane Eversole, age 45 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born March 20, 1981 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Teresa White Dillon and the late Richard Dale Eversole. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Richard Earl & Marie Eversole, Robert Eugene & Loretta Bond White, Jerry (Poppy) & Alice White Stout and Uncle Douglas Randell White.

 

Shane is survived by his

 

Wife – Angela Eversole

 

Mother – Teresa White Dillon

 

Stepfather – Vester Earl Dillon

 

Children – Alexzander Shane Eversole (Emily Hancock), Richard Adam Eversole

 

Stepchildren – Ashley Cox, Michael Lawson, Caleb Hughes, Tyler Cox

 

Grandchildren – Pasillee Jane Eversole, Tristyn Eversole, Ivy Roberts, Aiden Hisse, Aron Cox

 

Siblings – Matthew Dillon, Charlotte Lynn Edwards, Gale Shores, Melissa Akers

 

Aunt – Pamela Freeman

 

Uncles – Robert (Susie) White, Gabriel Scott (Tonya) White, Eddie Eversole, *his mentor Ron & Genia Dunford

 

He was love by many other cousins and close friends

 

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM – Sunday, August 9, 2026 at the Freedom Fellowship Church (5355 Wilderness Road, Newbern, VA) with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating.

 

To sign Shane’s online guestbook, visit www.bowefuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

 