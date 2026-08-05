Richard Shane Eversole, age 45 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born March 20, 1981 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Teresa White Dillon and the late Richard Dale Eversole. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Richard Earl & Marie Eversole, Robert Eugene & Loretta Bond White, Jerry (Poppy) & Alice White Stout and Uncle Douglas Randell White.

Shane is survived by his

Wife – Angela Eversole

Mother – Teresa White Dillon

Stepfather – Vester Earl Dillon

Children – Alexzander Shane Eversole (Emily Hancock), Richard Adam Eversole

Stepchildren – Ashley Cox, Michael Lawson, Caleb Hughes, Tyler Cox

Grandchildren – Pasillee Jane Eversole, Tristyn Eversole, Ivy Roberts, Aiden Hisse, Aron Cox

Siblings – Matthew Dillon, Charlotte Lynn Edwards, Gale Shores, Melissa Akers

Aunt – Pamela Freeman

Uncles – Robert (Susie) White, Gabriel Scott (Tonya) White, Eddie Eversole, *his mentor Ron & Genia Dunford

He was love by many other cousins and close friends

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM – Sunday, August 9, 2026 at the Freedom Fellowship Church (5355 Wilderness Road, Newbern, VA) with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating.

To sign Shane’s online guestbook, visit www.bowefuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.