Virginia Republicans choose Warner challenger today

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – Virginia Republicans head to the polls Tuesday to decide who will take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner this fall.

Warner does not face a primary opponent.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa, certified public accountant and former federal financial executive Kim Farington, and David Williams, a combat veteran, former CIA case officer and former State Department diplomat who continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, are seeking the Republican nomination.

The candidates have reported different fundraising totals heading into primary Election Day. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Mizusawa has raised about $376,000, followed by Farington at about $148,000 and Williams at about $97,000.

Each candidate brings a different background to the race.

Mizusawa spent more than four decades in military and federal service, including as deputy under secretary of the Army, a senior adviser to the CIA director and a professional staff member for the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Farington, a CPA and entrepreneur, previously served in financial leadership roles at the Department of Defense, Department of Agriculture, Office of Personnel Management and the White House. Her campaign has focused on reducing government waste, strengthening border security and protecting Second Amendment rights.

Williams has campaigned on border security, military readiness and shrinking the federal government, pointing to his experience in the military, intelligence and diplomatic service.

Warner is seeking a fourth Senate term after first winning election in 2008. Before that, he served a single four-year term as Virginia’s 69th governor from 2002 to 2006.

His campaign has highlighted work on infrastructure, manufacturing and national security, where he chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee. It also points to endorsements from Virginia’s statewide Democratic elected officials, the state’s Democratic members of Congress and dozens of Democratic lawmakers.

Warner has also maintained a wide fundraising advantage heading into the general election. According to the VPAP, he has raised more than $25.1 million.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Virginia has an open primary, meaning voters do not register by party and may choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, but not both. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Virginia does not require primary candidates to win a majority of the vote. The candidate with the most votes will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.