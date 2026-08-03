May 21, 1939 – August 1, 2026

Ruth Marie (Quesenberry Akers) Kirtner, 87, of Pulaski, Virginia, entered the presence of her Savior on August 1, 2026.

Anyone who knew Ruth knew two things about her: she loved Jesus, and she loved people. Her unwavering faith shaped the way she lived each day—with extraordinary hospitality, genuine compassion, joyful service, and an uncommon ability to make every person she encountered feel welcomed, valued, and deeply loved.

Born on May 21, 1939, in Radford, Virginia, Ruth was the beloved daughter of Roy and Eula Quesenberry. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Glennard Quesenberry and Clarence Quesenberry; her sisters, Lelia Thompson and Dorothy Thompson; and two siblings who died in childhood, Lawrence and Barbara Quesenberry.

Appropriately named “Ruth,” she reflected the character of the biblical woman whose name she bore through steadfast love, loyalty, humility, compassion, and faithfulness. Those who knew her saw her quietly live out Christ’s command to love God with all her heart and to love her neighbor as herself.

While raising her family, Ruth worked several jobs before beginning her career as an accounting clerk at White Motors (now Volvo) in 1978. In 1998, she married Lewis Edmond Kirtner. Together they built a home where family, friends, neighbors, and even first-time visitors quickly felt like they belonged.

Hospitality was not simply something Ruth did, it was who she was. Whether someone entered her home, met her at church, or crossed her path for only a few moments, they left believing they mattered. Her kitchen became a gathering place where delicious meals, homemade desserts, laughter, and meaningful conversations drew people together. Her homemade bread became legendary among family and friends, but even more memorable was the love with which it was given.

God also blessed Ruth with a beautiful singing voice and an extraordinary musical ear. Though she never learned to read music, she could sit down at a piano or organ and play hymns almost effortlessly. Music became another expression of the joy and faith that filled her heart.

Above all else, Ruth treasured her family. She faithfully attended her children’s activities, delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, celebrated their accomplishments, encouraged them through life’s disappointments, and never missed an opportunity to tell them how much she loved them and how proud she was of them. Her love was demonstrated not only through words, but through thousands of quiet acts of service offered without expectation of recognition.

Together, Ruth and Edmond devoted themselves to serving others. Their home became a place of refuge and fellowship for countless family members, friends, church families, and young people who affectionately came to know her as “Grandma Ruth.” She also cherished greeting people at church each Sunday because she believed everyone deserved to feel noticed, welcomed, and loved.

Even during her final days, Ruth remained more concerned about others than herself. She continued expressing her love for her family and, true to the heart of a servant, one of her most familiar questions remained, “Can I fix you something to eat?” Though her strength had faded, her desire to care for others never did.

While her family grieves her absence, they rejoice in the assurance that Ruth is now in the presence of the Savior she loved and faithfully served. Her legacy lives on not only in the family she cherished, but also in the countless lives she touched through her kindness, generosity, compassion, and steadfast faith. She leaves behind a beautiful reminder that a life devoted to loving God and loving people is a life that will never be forgotten.

Ruth is survived by her devoted husband, Lewis Edmond Kirtner; her daughters, Ginger (Scott) Cary of Powhatan, Virginia, Tammy Akers of Chesterfield, Virginia, Valerie (Gregg) Faulkner of Mathews, Virginia; her sons, Anthony (Jody) Akers of Pulaski, Tim (Andi) Kirtner of Pulaski, and Patrick (Kim) Kirtner of Wytheville; her grandchildren, Heather (Jacob) Newton, Allyson (Casey) Whittaker, Alex (Aubrie) Akers, Alaina (Grant) Osteen, Ayden Akers, Aviston Akers, Meleah Kirtner, Reed Kirtner, Caleb (Savannah) Kirtner, Ashlyn Kirtner, Elise Kirtner, Sam (Megan) Wise, Anthony (Lisa) Wise, and Alan Alexander; her great-grandchildren, Jordan Cary, Jaxon Newton, Emmarie Osteen, Maverly Wise, Lola Wise and Levi Wise; her sister-in-law, Dot Quesenberry; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and treasured friends. Ruth was deeply blessed by those who became family through love: Priscilla (Frank) Rennie, who was loved as a daughter; and Lisa Goetschius, who has long been a cherished and dearly loved part of our family.

The family extends a special thank you to Scotty Scott for his lifelong love and support, and to Brittany Hall for her frequent visits and loving care. The family also expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Knotresha Stewart, Ruth’s longtime primary care physician and lead physician of Warm Hearth Hospice, whose exceptional medical care, steadfast compassion, and personal devotion were an extraordinary blessing to Ruth and her family. Without ever being asked, she came to Ruth’s home several times during her final months to visit her and pray with the family, a reflection of the extraordinary devotion, compassion, and kindness that defined her care. The family is equally grateful for the dedicated hospice team (Kimberly, Kayla, Amber, Christina, Catherine, Patty, Susan, Gary, Josh) and the caregivers of Senior Home Care, Inc. (Maryann, Emily, Linda), whose skill, kindness, and unwavering dedication brought comfort, dignity, and peace to Ruth throughout these past many months. Just as importantly, they cared for our family with encouragement, guidance, and support through one of life’s most difficult seasons. Their ministry of compassion will never be forgotten, and their care for our family continues even beyond Ruth’s passing.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, at Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin. A celebration of Ruth’s life will also be at the church at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2026, with interment to follow at Appalachian Conference Grounds Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warm Hearth at Home, 100 Arbor Drive, Suite 108, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Ruth’s family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” — Psalm 116:15