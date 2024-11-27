Rinza “Ramsey” Sylvester Richardson, age 61 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 25, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born June 25, 1963 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late James Edward Richardson & Virginia Faye Worrell Richardson. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Richardson.

Ramsey is survived by his

Children – Clinton “CJ” Richardson – Galax, Tiffany (Joey) Ogle – Galax

Close Friend & Children’s Mother – Crystal Tilley – Austinville

Grandchildren – Lilly, Adelynn, Amelia, London and Liam

Close Friend – Tony Duncan – Pulaski

Memorial services for Ramsey will be held at a later date. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.