Roberta Ann Carter, 72 of Pulaski, VA passed away November 27, 2024. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1:00PM at First Baptist Church Magazine Street, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery. Friends may visit Serenity, Pulaski, 248 Randolph Ave., on Friday, 2-6PM for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301 (540) 980-9100.