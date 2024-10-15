Roger Lee Turpin went home to his heavenly father on October 14, 2024. Roger was born in Radford, Virginia on April 1st, 1948. He was the son of Jessie Ray and Ellen Elizabeth Newby Turpin. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, Alberta Grace Nunn, William Ray, Clarence Edward, Cecil Douglas and Jerry Randolph Turpin.

At a very young age, Roger volunteered for the Army. Roger was a decorated Vietnam Combat Veteran, having served in the 4th Infantry Division of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After being shot, hit with shrapnel, held prisoner and coming down with malaria, he returned to the States.

Roger was a talented musician and songwriter, which he passed on to his daughter Elizabeth. He loved to hunt, and he loved to fish. Roger retired from Appalachian Power Company in 2013. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Patricia Fender Turpin. Their long relationship began on July 21, 1978. He is also survived by his loving daughter Elizabeth and husband Brandon Stone, his granddaughter Haley Stone, and his beloved fur baby Aussie Rae. Special thanks to his “sister” Sandy McGlothlin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive visitors on Friday, 0ctober28, 2024 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Norris Funeral Home (Formerly Stevens Funeral Home). Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, officiated by Brandon Stone. After the service, Roger will receive full military rites at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Second Chance.