Salem Spartans Run-rules Cougars

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Cougar baseball team traveled to Salem to take on the Spartans and got slaughter – ruled 11-1 in six innings.

Spartan pitcher Zach Bocock, a James Madison commit, threw a complete game. He allowed just one run and six hits. He struck out seven Cougar batters. He helped himself with the bat, recording an RBI on a single and also scoring a run. The big bat for the Spartans was Aiden Poff. He hit two home runs, knocked in three, and scored three runs. Will Hale had four RBI, two doubles, and scored twice. Brayden White also had three RBI and had a double.

The Cougars scored their only run in the top of the fifth as Seth Carter doubled in Kaleb Sartin, after Sartin had walked. Carter and Ty Stacy had two hits apiece. The only other Cougars with hits were Eli Lewis and Cade Souder.

Cougar head coach Greg Allen remarked, “We had guys in scoring position in four different innings, but couldn’t capitalize. We had some mental mistakes that cost us, but give credit to their pitcher. He has committed to James Madison for a reason.”

Jude Garrett took the loss as he pitched 4.1 innings. He surrendered nine runs and seven hits and walked four. Cole Hutton then pitched two-thirds of an inning as he allowed two runs, two hits, and walked two.

The game was 3-1, Salem, going into the bottom of the fifth. The Spartans would break the game open in that inning, scoring six times.

The Salem win improves them to 12-8, and the Cougar loss drops their record to 9-9.

Pulaski County has two big games next week. They play Christiansburg, at Christiansburg, on Monday. They will then host Patrick Henry on Tuesday, May 19.

Pul. Co.- 0 0 0 0 1 0 x – 1

Salem – 2 0 0 1 6 2 x-11

Pul. Co. – 1 run – 6 hits- 0 errors

Salem – 11 runs – 9 hits – 0 errors

Pul. Co. -LP – Garrett

Salem – WP – Bocock