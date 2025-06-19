Samuel Dean Alley, age 30, passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital with his loving and devoted mother and family close by.

By all accounts, Samuel was an angel sent to walk amongst us with his wonderful down-to-earth attitude and a true heart of gold, his big, beautiful smile, and his desire to laugh and to make others smile as well. He was born on December fifth, 1994, in Pulaski, Virginia to his parents Jackie Lee Alley Jr. and Shelena Louella Eads.

Samuel was preceded and death by his father Jackie Lee Alley Jr. as well as his grandfather Scott Lane and a uncle Roger Eads (Pnut).

Left to cherish his memories and to love him always is his legendary mother who always protected Shelena Louella Eads of Pulaski. He also had a very supportive and protective Big Brother, Christopher S. Alley (and his children: Kaleigh, Clara, Alaisha and William) and grandparents Marilyn Dalton and Shelia Crowder.

Surviving Uncles include David J. Lane, Matt Alley and Steven Mitchell as well as several cousins and other extended family. A special friend, Mildred Dalton, will also be missing him greatly. A loyal family pet will also miss Samuel terribly, his cat whose name is Semba.

There are no words that can fully describe this wonderful young man taken at such a young age. He struggled to make life better for himself, he loved his family and friends, he remained very independent and tried to deal with his problems and issues on his own. Samuel was always the beacon of light for those he loved, cared for, and protected. He also loved his God and only recently confessed him to be his Lord and savior while inviting him into his heart.

To say that Samuel will be missed is truly an understatement. The void in our hearts that he has left can never be filled. We all look forward to rejoining him in heaven someday.

