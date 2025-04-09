It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Samuel Lawrence Witt, 81, of Pulaski, Virginia, on April 8, 2025. Sam was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Sam was born in Montvale, Virginia, on July 4, 1943. At the age of 16, he attended a school for the blind and later moved to Pulaski, Virginia, at the age of 18. He started working at Jefferson Mills Manufacturing before founding his own businesses and working with Business Opportunities for the Blind. Sam was a savvy entrepreneur with many ventures, including the Wienie Wagon, the cafeteria at Volvo, Dublin Roller Land, Witty’s Pool Hall, Sam’s Vending, Sam’s Real Estate, and numerous arcade rooms throughout the New River Valley. He was an avid member of Business Opportunities for the Blind for 50 years before “retiring” in 2016, though he continued to stay busy with his many rental properties and charity work with Taking It To the Streets Ministry.

His family would like him to be remembered as firm but fair, always believing that the possibilities were endless if you applied yourself. Our lives were enriched by living by his example. He wasn’t just an example to us but to the entire community.

Sam is survived by his sister, Betty Wallentine; two sons, Jeff Witt (Yvonne Witt) and Doug Witt (Teressa Witt); grandchildren Beth Witt Coldiron (Levi Coldiron), Andy Witt, Jake Witt (Brandi Witt), and Laura Witt; great-grandchildren Addison Coldiron, Jameson Witt, and Jolie Witt; his cat, Goldie; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Witt; father, Hubert Witt; siblings Normie Witt Looney and Ed Witt; his wife, Susan Witt; son, Ronnie Witt; and many furry companions.

We would like to extend special thanks to the many caregivers who supported Sam and his family throughout his final years and days. It would be remiss not to mention his particularly helpful friends Mary Stuart, Donnie Wall, and Charlie Barbetini.

A visitation will be held 1:00 PM – Friday, April 11, 2025 at Bower Funeral Home – Pulaski, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Taking It To the Streets Ministries.

