Sandra Jean Gunn King, age 82 of Dublin, died Friday, February 21, 2025 at her residence. She was born on April 27, 1942 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Metta Gunn Morris and the late Romeo Davis Gunn. Sandra was the former Deli Manager at Food Lion, and was a member of Shiloh Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Morris Gunn, and Roger Duane Gunn, and Romeo Davis Gunn, Jr.: sisters; Mary Francis Gunn, and Ella Sue Gunn.

She is survived by her son: Timothy King, and his wife Shirley Gallimore King, a sister Elizabeth Sherwood Clark, and a grandson, Tyler Davis King, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra made a request that she was to be cremated and that the family will have a small graveside service during warm weather.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to: Shirners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL, 33607 or to: Wounded Warrier Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700