Scott Duane Aust, age 52 of Pulaski went to be with the Lord while at his home on July 16, 2024. He was born September 26, 1971. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Duane Aust and grandparents, Harry Edward Aust, Sr., Flora Faye Poe Aust, Earl Douglas Akers, Clarice Isabel Akers and brother Jonathan Howard Cox.

Scott was born and raised in Pulaski County and was a 1989 Pulaski County High School graduate. Scott was currently employed as an Engineer for the Town of Pulaski, and prior to that was employed with Virginia Tech Transportation Institute as an accomplished Instrumentation Engineer from 2006 to 2022. He had many hobbies including playing chess, guitar and fishing. He was an avid lover of cooking and loved cooking for his family, friends and coworkers. His friends would say that he made everyone’s day better just by his existence. For anyone who had the privilege of driving behind Scott on the highway he was the safest and slowest driver in the county.

He will be sadly missed, always loved and forever in the hearts of his beloved family; wife Kathy Aust, bonus daughters Ashley (Justin) Hatch, Kayla (Cody) Blankenship, grandchildren Deklan and Larken Hatch; mother Jean (Jim) Cox, sister Ashley (Keith) Johnson, brother Matthew Cox, nieces Kendra and Kayley Johnson. Aunt Linda (Kenny) Johnson, mother and father-in-law Carol (Dennis) Crigger. Fur babies Benny, Stella and “The Precious One” Vivian. And many other family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at Norris-Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Virginia on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with the service to follow officiated by Rev. Neal Wood.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Valley Harvest Christian School, 1 Harvest Place, Dublin, Virginia 24084 in honor of his nieces Kendra and Kayley Johnson.