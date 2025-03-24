Scott Fitzgerald Carter, Jr., age 29 of Newbern, passed away on March 16, 2025. Scotty, as his family called him, was born on April 4, 1995 in Pulaski, and was the loving son of Terri Lynn Carter of Newbern and Scott F. Carter, Sr. of Pulaski. Scotty was preceded in death by his brother, Mathew Thomas Murphy, grandparents, Virgil and Sandra Kay Murphy, and a special Uncle, Edward Rowe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Terri I. Carter, father Scott F. Carter, Sr., Fiance, Tyra Redd and her daughter Leaniah of Chirstiansburg, siblings, Kesheanna, Denzel, and Mourning Carter of Pulaski, a nephew and niece, aunts, uncles and cousins and a very special fury friend, Nicco, who would follow him to fish or watch wrestling on TV. Scott was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 2013.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at

Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Lane officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A memorial fund has been established at the National Bank of Blacksburg for anyone who would like to donate. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700