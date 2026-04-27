Sherry Kay Fillman (nee Dishon), age 78 of Bedford, VA passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at Cardinal Assisted Living. Born August 23, 1947 in Princeton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harley French Dishon and Cordie Ennis Walker Dishon. Her husband, Robert Eugene Fillman, five brothers; Gilvie, Ray, Gail, Norris & Harley Cramer and two sisters; Rita Gotzi and Ennis Louise Wood also preceded her in death. Sherry is survived by her partner Cecil Wood, her daughter Julie Miskiewicz, her son Reed Fillman, her grandson Ryan Fillman, her sister Ellen Maxine Pritchard and her brother Roger Dishon, along with many nieces and nephews. Sherry had a lifelong love for reading, movies, crossword puzzles and games (table, card, Nintendo and Sega). Her love for math led her to programming at the dawn of the computer age, and she worked for MetalMasters as a computer programmer until parlaying those skills into a sweet work-from-home gig in the early 1980s, forty years before working from home was normal. Sherry had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went. She was an excellent wife and mother but was not unfairly labeled a poor cook by her family after one particular hamburger dinner became a charcoal briquette dinner. Rather than be offended, Sherry cunningly used that complaint to ensure she did not have to cook dinner for the next decade. (If you are now thinking “surely, it wasn’t that bad,” then you should hear the stories about the “special ingredients” she used in her meatloaf. Some things should not be attempted… even for science.) Sherry clearly had an excellent sense of humor and once told her self-declared “favorite” niece that she “grew up into a half-way decent human.” Please join us in celebrating Sherry’s life. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, May 1, 2026 at Bower Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Cramer Dishon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Dishon Family Cemetery in Snowville, VA. To sign Sherry’s online guestbook, please visit: www.tharpfuneral .com Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is handling the arrangements for the family.