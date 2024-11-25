Shirley Mae Christoff DeLevo, age 92 of Draper, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 18, 1932 in Salem, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Amandus Christoff & Helen Slopey Hallinan. She was also preceded in death by her first husband William Keegan, her second husband Raymond DeLevo and brother Amandus Christoff.

Shirley is survived by her

Daughters – Kathleen “Kathie” (Bill) Conaway – Draper, Kim (John) Hoyt – Pennsville, NJ

Grandchildren – Christopher Dilks, Eric Dilks, Ryan Hoyt, Matthew Hoyt and Megan Hoyt

10 Great Grandchildren

Half-Sister – LaRue Gerrells

Shirley will be laid to rest with her last husband, Ray in New Jersey at a later date.

To sign Shirley’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.