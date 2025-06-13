State Police provide tips to protect elderly loved ones from scams

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

RICHMOND – With yet another prominent text scam making the rounds, Virginia State Police is offering tips to help Virginians, especially older Virginians and vulnerable adults, avoid being taken advantage of and potentially at risk of identity and financial theft. June 15, 2025, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day focused on creating a better understanding of the abuse and neglect faced by the elderly.

In addition to the recent text scams involving traffic violations, another popular scam is known as the “Grandparent scam.” In this scam, callers use artificial intelligence (AI) to contact an older person. Over the phone, the AI voice plays out a very convincing and dire tale of a grandchild being held in jail and in desperate need of money to bail them out. The “grandchild” imposter will ask for either bank information or the purchase of gift cards. The scammer’s ploy will often include personal family information, all of which is readily available via an Internet search and/or social media posts.

Virginia State Police also reminds citizens that no legitimate company will ever ask for payment in the form of gift cards or for cash to be mailed or wired. Virginians should also be wary of a payment request in cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. State agencies, like the Department of Motor Vehicles, also will NEVER text anyone regarding fines or suspensions.

“We recommend and encourage everyone, especially older Virginians, to independently verify before you reply,” said Virginia State Police Special Agent A. Galton, an accountant with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office. “If you receive a call or email, even if it appears to be legitimate, kindly thank them for contacting you. Then take their name and number and tell them that you will independently communicate – meaning that you will go look up the name and number of that organization and call them yourself.”

Galton says, for example, if you receive an email from a company (such as Amazon) saying your account has been hacked, do not click on any link, but instead, go to your Amazon account independently to see if that message exists. “Scammers are successful because they create a sense of urgency,” says Galton. “No credible organization will pressure you into a decision.”

Virginia State Police also recommend older Virginians create a buddy system, in which you find someone trusted you can contact about a call, request, or deal. If the “buddy” has questions, then the older Virginian should examine the request further. State Police also recommend that the elderly population have regular independent audits of financial Power of Attorney transactions.