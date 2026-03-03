Supervisors hear about possible data center

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The possibility of a data center being constructed in Pulaski County in the future came before the Board of Supervisors at their February meeting Monday night.

County resident Betsy Mabry addressed the board, saying in January 2025, 13 months ago the Virginia General Assembly had allocated up to $3 billion for the construction of a data center and power plant in the county.

“There is some confusion and questions about whether or not the Pulaski County data center and power plant are proposed,” Mabry said alluding to a recent television news interview with County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

Mabry said during the interview that Sweet indicated a data center project had already been approved as Project Goose and Project Poseidon.

“Now that Mr. Sweet has publicly announced that the data center is a potential In Pulaski County, Mr. Sweet and each of you all can speak openly about these projects … you can reveal to Pulaski County citizens and your constituents the pros and cons of this $3 billion project that is so generously allocated to Pulaski County from our state government,” Mabry told the board.

She told the board a “three-minute data search will reveal concerns about having a data center in this area, the two biggest concerns being the colossal use of water and electricity.

“Citizens have questions about how Pulaski County’s water resource reserves will service a data center power plant,” Mabry continued.

“The population growth as outlined by your strategic goals, as I understand it, by 2030 you’re looking for population base of 40,000 in the county,” Mabry said.

“Also, how are these water reserves to continue to service the town of Pulaski, including James Hardie, since Hogan’s Dam is no longer a viable source of water for the town.” Mabry added the town has had to contract through the PSA for water.

“The citizens of Pulaski County deserve to be made aware of the impact of this project and how it will impact what most of us, I think, in the County of Pulaski consider us as ‘small town USA.’

“If that goes in place, Pulaski County will be small town USA no more. There’s no going back.

“Therefore, I am requesting that the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors hold a public meeting for citizens. Now that it’s public … it’s announced … to inform us the pros and cons of this project for the county.

“ How is it going to directly affect each of us, your children, your grandchildren, for years to come,” Mabry continued, noting such a public meeting would afford citizens the opportunity to ask questions about the project.

In response, Sweet noted, “It’s rare that I speak to public comment, but I think it’s critically important, because some of the statements made could be considered dangerous.”

“There’s been no public announcement of any project. We’ve only been talking in the hypothetical of a pursuit of a data center, and that is Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facilities Authority’s pursuit of a data center that would potentially be located in Pulaski County, by way of the regional commerce park that’s been there since 1999.

“So, Virginia’s First has identified data centers as a good industrial application to locate within the industrial park that’s been there for a very long time,” Sweet explained.

“So, there is no end user, there is no data center specific project. There is interest in data centers, and there is interest in a variety of industrial applications. That is the nature of an industrial park … to create capital investment and bring jobs and bring investment to our community, so that we are not solely reliant on real estate taxes to fund our public education system, our law enforcement, our quality of life here in Pulaski County,” Sweet continued.

“So I just want to make sure that for the media’s and for the citizens’ information that there’s been no project announced in Pulaski County with respect to data centers, but we can say that Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facilities Authority – comprised of 11 jurisdictions – is pursuing projects to include data centers to be located in our regional industrial park. Just for clarity purposes, I thought that was important to state.”

At that point, Mabry responded.

“Well, I understand it’s very complex, and it does, you know, involve the industrial park, but the language is Pulaski County is the location for the data center, so maybe Roanoke City or other surrounding counties may not care that it’s in Pulaski County, but as a citizen of Pulaski County, I do,” she stated.

In response, Sweet said he has through news media interviews tried to basically inform the citizenry that data centers are included in the pursuit in the regional Industrial Park by a regional industrial authority.

“That industrial park does reside within the legal jurisdictions of Pulaski County, but it is owned by a regional entity, of which we are only one of 11 members to that authority,” he explained.

“So there is full transparency. We’re trying to explain the water situation, that none of the water that would serve the industrial park will be coming from Pulaski County, but actually purchased from a neighbor jurisdiction of which there is excess capacity to serve the industrial park. That these (data centers) operate on a closed loop system so the evaporation and the cooling process doesn’t take place like data centers used in the examples we’re hearing about from 20 years ago.

Sweet said new data centers are very efficient.

“They do use a lot of energy, but they are low water consumers. Now, because of these companies’ desires to lower the environmental impact, if there is a power plant associated with a data center then there would be no demand on the grid because the power plant would serve specifically behind the meter for the project.”

“So there’s a lot of just double talk around the subject, and I think it’s very dangerous to to be sharing that in the public space without clarification and understanding of actually what we’re talking about, and that’s modern data center projects.

“I’m happy to spend time with Miss Mabry or any citizen that would like to learn more about the subject matter,” Sweet concluded.

In response to a question from Draper’s Dirk Compton, Sweet said Pulaski County had been fortunate to be able to share the cost of a regional industrial park with other jurisdictions.

“They’re actually investing in Pulaski County,” Sweet explained. “Typically, wherever a project like that is located, we’ll use Volvo as an example, [the host jurisdiction] tends to enjoy the lion’s share of the job opportunities that come from a project.

“We’re 49 percent shareholders, so we would enjoy 49 percent of the revenue yield from that. And then eventually there is expiration of those revenue sharing agreements in which Pulaski County has the potential then to enjoy 100 percent of those revenues.

“So, it’s like any partnership, you share in the cost, you share in the in the yield, and that’s the way it works, by way of percentage, with all those jurisdictions.”

He added that Pulaski County is fortunate to have an industrial park adjacent to an airport that’s not next to a residential or commercial

center that we can locate employment opportunities and capital investment.

“So again, we don’t have to put all of the burden on landowners by way of real estate taxes.

“So, this decision was made a long time ago, not by this board, well before I got here, and we are looking to make sure we optimize the investment that was made 30 years ago for the benefit of our citizens and protecting their interest.

“I will remind everyone that we are a triple bottom line county. We care about the environment, we care about our citizens, and we care about our bottom line.”

Sweet said some are “using 20-year-old bad examples as the reason to not consider a quality project inside our 30-year-old industrial park.”