Tech men gain NIT invite

Hokiesports.com

Hosting the first round of the NIT for the first time since 2016, Virginia Tech men’s basketball will play host to Richmond on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Hokies (18-14) will face the Spiders (23-9) for the 109th time in program history. Tech leads the all-time series, 69-39. Richmond won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championship and will be making its first trip to Blacksburg for a regular-season matchup against Tech since Jan. 14, 2009. The winner between VT and Richmond will advance to play the Ohio State-Cornell winner on March 23 or 24 at the site of the higher seed.

Tech has compiled a 25-12 record in the tournament, which it has won twice (1973 and 1995). Tuesday will mark the 15th time the Hokies will compete in the NIT.