The Virginia Breeze Reaches New Ridership Heights

The Virginia Breeze continued its strong growth in recent years, with the bus service setting an all-time record for monthly ridership in March 2025. The service saw a systemwide 25 percent increase in ridership compared to March 2024, with a total of 8,049 passengers. March 2025 also marked the highest reported ridership ever for the Valley Flyer route with 4,385 passengers, highlighting continued growth and demand for reliable, affordable transportation options across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Breeze, which is managed by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Intercity Bus Program, is a vital intercity bus service connecting communities across the Commonwealth to larger cities and other major forms of transportation. It operates four routes with service every day of the year: the Valley Flyer (Blacksburg-Washington), the Piedmont Express (Danville-Washington), the Capital Connector (Martinsville-Richmond-Washington), and the Highlands Rhythm (Bristol-Washington).

To meet rising demand, DRPT expanded capacity across several Virginia Breeze routes in March. There were 21 additional Valley Flyer buses in service compared to the same month last year. The Highlands Rhythm route also grew with six additional buses in service while the Piedmont Express saw three additional buses added to its schedule.

“This record-breaking ridership is a testament to the growing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options across Virginia,” said DRPT Director Tiffany Robinson. “Virginians are choosing the Virginia Breeze because it is a service they can count on, operating 365 days a year. We are proud to connect rural communities with major cities, job centers, and educational institutions, providing greater access to opportunity and mobility. DRPT remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience as we continue building a more connected Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Breeze connects rural and underserved areas with key destinations across the region, offering safe, convenient, affordable, and environmentally responsible travel options.

For schedules, ticket information, and more, visit www.virginiabreeze.org.