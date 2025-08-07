This Week in NASCAR

Next Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Sunday, August 10

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Purse: $9,797,935

TV: USA Network, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Mission 200 at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Saturday, August 9

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.9 miles (82 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Mission 176 at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Friday, August 8

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 176.4 miles (72 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 72)