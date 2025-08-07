This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bluegrass Apartments, 230 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski. Rain date is Aug. 15-16.

Multi-family garage/yard sale, Aug. 15-16 at 5646 Chicwood Drive, Pulaski.

Yard Sale: 124 6th Street, Dublin, Aug. 22 and 23, 9 a.m. to ??? Rain date is Aug. 29-30.

Yard Sale: August 16, Saturday, 7-2 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 1740 Tyler Ave, Christiansburg.

Thornspring United Methodist Church is having a huge Yard Sale, Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9, from 8am til 2 pm. We have something for everyone! Bake Sale and Hot Dogs and Drinks available on Saturday, March 9th, only. Come by and see us!

Yard sale at 5677 Jill St. off Alum Spring Road on Saturday, August 6 from 8am to 4pm. Two-family with lots of good stuff at cheap prices.

American Legion of Dublin will be having a Big Yard Sale and freshly grilled Hotdogs with fixings. August 15th & 16th 7:30 until 2:30 @ 408 East Main Street. Please come and help support local Veterans

Yard Sale: Aug. 8 and 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4972 Lizzie Gunn Road, Pulaski.

Yard sale: August 10. Five-dollar and under with a “specialty” table. The location will be on the corner of Old Route 100 and Kirby Road. It’s the corner lot below the gas station at 4801 Kirby Road, Draper.

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH. (LOCATED AT 6867 VISCOE ROAD,

ANNUAL YARD SALE, AUGUST 8 & 9, 2025 STARTING AT 7:00 A.M.

HOT DOG LUNCHEON EACH DAY; BAKED GOODS; CLOTHING FOR EVERYONE; HOUSEHOLD ITEMS; TOYS; BOOKS FOR EVERYONE; SHOES FOR EVERYONE; PURSES; BICYCLES; FURNITURE; SMALL APPLIANCES; MANY DIFFERENT CRAFT ITEMS, TOO MANY ITEMS TO LIST.