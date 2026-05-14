This Week’s Yard Sales

BIG YARD SALE, 4124 Chestnut Ridge Road, Pulaski, VA (Shiloh area): We haven’t had a yard sale for 11 years. Dishes, China, gardening tools, antique oak door, old window frames, cast iron milk jugs and fireplace pot, wheel barrel, lawn mower cart, jewelry, and many many more items.

Location: 4124 Chestnut Ridge Road, Pulaski, VA (Shiloh area), MAY 29 and 30, 2026. 10:00 AM til 4:00 PM.

Church Yard Sale: Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River City Christian Church, 1301-C, West Main Street, Radford.

Yard Sale: Pulaski Village, Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of good items cheap. No Early Birds!!

GARAGE SALE – Multi-family

Friday, MAY 15 & Saturday, MAY 16

4624 Shelburne Rd., Radford/Snowville

8 am- 5pm

Household items, home decor, jewelry, accessories, men’s, women’s, teens, & kids clothes,

infant/newborn boy clothes, baby items, DVD’s, fishing gear, tool chest, gaming desk,

Pokemon cards, toys and games, linens, perennial plants and MUCH more!!

Yard Sale: 5504 Lyons Rd, Dublin: Indoors / Outdoor yard sale Friday-Saturday May 14-15, 7a to 2p. Lots of kitchen ware, tools, books, etc. rain or shine!

Huge Garage Sale, Thurs., May 14th, Fri., May 15th and Sat. May 16th, 7AM – ?

3693 Old Route 100 Road, Pulaski, VA (across from Conrads Marina and Rock House Marina) Follow the Signs.

Craft supplies, sewing supplies, clothes, decor, tools, tools and more tools. Too many items to list.

Church Yard Sale: May 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River City Christian Church, 1301C W. Main Street, Radford.

Neighborhood Yard Sale – Grandview Drive and Madison Street in Radford, May 23, 2026. 8 AM – Street long yard sale! Toys, kids clothes, accessories, vintage, Christmas, glassware, books, small appliances and more!