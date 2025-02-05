Thomas W. Alkire, Jr., 100 of Mystic, died February 2, 2025, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in Shinnston, West Virginia on April 10, 1924, the son of Thomas W. and Joy McClung. He was the husband of AnnaBelle Wilson Alkire who predeceased him.

He was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Army as a combat engineer. Mr. Alkire had worked at Larry’s Machine Shop.

He is survived by three daughters, Carol Wiech of Mystic, Eileen Rafuse of Manorville, NY, and Marilyn Alkire of Atlanta, GA. He has a brother Kenneth Alkire of Gales Ferry and a sister Adella Douglas of Gatlin, TN.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 3 PM at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. Additional services and burial will be held in Southwest Virginia. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Church of the Brethren in Pulaski, Virginia. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM. Military Honors and Interment will be held at 1:00 PM at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Alkire’s memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com and at www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com