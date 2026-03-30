Traffic Alert: Work to continue on northbound I-81 exit at 105 in Montgomery County

SALEM – Weather permitting, starting on Monday, March 30, work on the New River Bridge project at exit 105 on northbound Interstate 81 will continue. The overall structure is safe for traffic to continue using but there is a concern with the portion of the bridge that is not open to traffic. The riding surface on that unopened portion is uneven and the contractor and their engineers have been working to develop a corrective action plan. The initial work will begin behind the barrier wall. Then, beginning in May and through September, the barrier wall will be moved, and the existing lanes will be narrowed. In the fall, I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern at the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the right side of the bridge. Throughout construction, two lanes of northbound I-81 will remain open during daytime hours with nighttime closures possible during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The speed limit will continue to be reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. The project is expected to be complete and the bridge in its final configuration with two lanes of Interstate 81 and the right deceleration lane/exit ramp by the end of 2026. For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the 511 website which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.