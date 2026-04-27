Trains win photo contests

Joyce Sims of Radford won The Radford Photo Club April theme contest with a photo of a train crossing the New River below Glencoe Museum in Radford on April 11. Her photo of a steam train in the same location taken in 2015 tied for first in the open category with a photo of the Brooklyn Bridge taken by Tracy Burlingame of Riner during her recent trip to New York City.

Club members’ works are on display at the Fine Art Center’s Edna B. Love Gallery in Pulaski until May 22. Photo challenges planned for coming months include critters in Peak Creek as it traverses the town of Pulaski, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern, and the Narrows Livestock Market. Ken Miller will talk about trains at the Transportation Museum in Pulaski on May 17 at 3 p.m. Keep up with events and outings on the club’s Facebook page.

The next meeting is Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. The photo challenge for the May meeting will be animals. There is also an open category. The club includes photographers of all experience levels from throughout the New River Valley. Club officers are Jennifer Franklin of Pulaski, Tracy Burlingame of Riner, and Chuck Lynch of Christiansburg.