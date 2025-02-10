UPDATE: James “Jimmy” E. Goodman

James “Jimmy” E. Goodman, age 87 of Dublin, Virginia passed away Monday, February 4th, 2025 at his home in Dublin Virginia following a lengthy illness.

He was born in a little coal town called Doran, Virginia. He was the son of the late Rev. C. H. Goodman and Anna Lee Marshall Goodman of Dublin, Virginia.

He served his country for 20+ years in the Air Force. He was Vietnam Veteran. When he retired from the military, he served 20 years with the United States Postal Service in Dublin, Virginia. After retiring from the USPS, he made his home in Alexandria, Louisiana where he served as an evangelist in the surrounding prisons. Also, during this time, he carried the word of God overseas as a missionary in Spain. The last years of his life he made his home in Dublin, Virginia once again where he yet again taught a local Bible Study to anyone who wanted to come. He was a devout Christian man, who served God and his country well.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Edna B. Goodman, his daughter Debra Kolbet, one brother, Ellis M. Goodman and wife, Doris Davis Goodman, two sisters, Nancy Goodman, who died in infancy, Helen Goodman Keen and husband Gene Keen, and one Brother in-law, James Prescott.

Those who are left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Stephanie Goodman Roberts and husband Gary of Roanoke Virginia. one Stepdaughter, Tina Jack and husband, Ken from Jasper, Tennessee. One grandson, Evan Goodman and wife, Amanda of Chester, Virginia. One brother, Sammy Goodman and wife, Lana of Dublin, Virginia and 1 sister, Lois Goodman Prescott of Dublin, Virginia and his God’s sent special Gift as he called her, “Cupcake”, his precious dog. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Perry Slaughter and Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with full miliary honors.

The family will receive friends Friday one hour before service time at the Funeral Home.

