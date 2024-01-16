VDOT: Re-freeze expected overnight

Watch for possible ice and drive with caution

SALEM –Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors have worked throughout the day treating and plowing roads. They will continue to monitor and address road conditions this evening and overnight as dropping temperatures create the potential for wet roads to refreeze. Crews will be applying abrasives to provide traction and chemicals to melt ice or frozen slush on road surfaces.

Drivers should continue to use caution on roadways throughout western Virginia as icy patches and isolated slick spots are possible, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and shaded areas. Roads that appear wet may actually be icy.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For more updates on local conditions in our area, follow us in our Facebook Community for Salem District at https://www.facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem or on Twitter @VaDOTSalem.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.