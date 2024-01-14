VDOT: Winter storm headed our way tonight

SALEM – As winter weather that could include snow, freezing rain and a wintry mix is once again anticipated to impact western Virginia beginning in the early hours of Monday morning, January 15, and possibly through Tuesday, January 16. VDOT suggests that drivers watch their local forecasts and plan travel around this weather event as road conditions may change quickly.

VDOT crews and contractors have pre-treated major roads and interstates ahead of the storm and will be monitoring road conditions beginning tonight and responding as necessary as the storm develops.

VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads with VDOT support if requested. Snow removal priorities are as follows:

The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.

Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.

Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

For more updates on local conditions in our area, follow us in our Facebook Community for Salem District at https://www.facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem or on Twitter @VaDOTSalem.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.