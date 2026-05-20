Virginia Advances to ACC Quarterfinals with 6-4 Victory Over Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – No. 8-seeded Virginia threw out runners at home plate twice and erupted for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat No. 16-seeded Duke, 6-4, in the second round of the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia advances to face No. 1 seed Georgia Tech on Thursday, May 21, at 11 a.m. ET on ACC Network. Thursday’s quarterfinal games were moved up due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The Cavaliers delivered in clutch situations all game long, going 4-for-8 (.500) with runners in scoring position while piling up four extra-base hits. Center fielder AJ Gracia reached base in all four plate appearances, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. Catcher Jake Weatherspoon powered the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Duke’s offense, which exploded for 21 runs in Tuesday’s first-round win, was limited to four runs on eight hits. Outfielders Tyler Albright (2-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) and RJ Hamilton (2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 runs, 2 SB) each recorded multi-hit performances. Kaden Smith (1-for-4, RBI) and Matthew Strand (1-for-3, 3B, BB, RBI) also drove in runs for the Blue Devils.

Virginia left-hander Henry Zatkowski (8-1) turned in another strong outing, earning the win after allowing just two runs on six hits across 6.0 innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Lucas Hartman slammed the door late, recording his first save of the season.

Both teams struck early, with Duke manufacturing a run in the top of the first inning on a double, stolen base and RBI groundout. Virginia answered immediately in the bottom half, using two hit batters before tying the game on an RBI single up the middle.

The Cavaliers appeared poised to take their first lead in the third inning when Joe Tiroly ripped a double into the left-field corner, but Duke’s relay throw cut down the Virginia runner at the plate to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Duke moved back in front in the fourth inning behind a pair of extra-base hits, capped by Strand’s RBI triple for a 2-1 advantage. The Blue Devils threatened for more, but Virginia right fielder Zach Johnson delivered one of the defensive plays of the game, catching a fly ball and doubling off the Duke runner trying to score from third to end the inning.

That momentum carried into the decisive sixth inning. After Virginia threw out another Duke runner at home plate to keep the deficit at one, the Cavaliers exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Harrison Didawick and Weatherspoon delivered back-to-back RBI singles before Johnson ripped a two-run triple into the gap, igniting the Virginia dugout and giving the Cavaliers a commanding 5-2 lead.

Duke threatened in the top of the eighth inning, putting two runners aboard before Virginia escaped the jam with a clutch strikeout to preserve its lead.

The Cavaliers added a valuable insurance in the bottom half of the inning when Weatherspoon launched a solo home run round the left-field foul pole. Duke answered with a late rally in the ninth, highlighted by Albright’s two-run homer, but Virginia held on to secure the 6-4 victory.