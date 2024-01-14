Menu

Virginia Gail Roope Akers

akers virginia roopeMarch 4, 1947-January 11, 2024 

Virginia Gail Roope Akers, of Dublin, passed away unexpectedly January 11, 2024.  Gail was born in Mercer County, WV March 4, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Bud) Lee Roope; her mother, Hilda Virginia Bolen Roope; infant brother, Patrick; and her love, Roy Gerberich.

She was employed by Pulaski County Public Schools for 20 years.

Gail was an extremely talented craftsperson.  She created and gifted many of her projects over the years to friends and family.  She made everything from Barbie clothes to decorations to paintings to crochet items to jewelry.

She was known for her love of clothes, shoes, jewelry, makeup, plants, and birds.

Gail was an advocate, counselor, supportive friend, caring mother, and loving grandmother.

Gail spent her last years at Highland Ridge Rehab and was the “go-to social butterfly.”  People sought her out for everything from safety pins, crafts, colored pencils or to have her alter and mend clothes.

She is survived by her only daughter, Stacy Akers Trout; her son-in-law, Jeff Trout; and only grandchild, Jessica Jayden “Wally” Trout, all of Dublin.  She is further survived by two special stepdaughters, Sandy Light and Janet Gerberich; special cousins, Brenda and Tim Cochran; other cousins; her beautician, Vicki Morris, that took the time to come to her at Highland Ridge; important friends and neighbors; her dear friends, Roselma Whitaker, Shelby Akers, Majorie Atkins; and her Highland Ridge family.

The family would like to thank all her caregivers and doctors for her care and their love over the years, with special thanks to Dr. Asher and Jeffrey Thompson. The family would also like to thank everyone for their continued support, love, and prayers.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with Reverend Don Sizemore officiating.

The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

