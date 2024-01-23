Menu

Virginia Maxine Cox Brookman

 

Virginia Maxine Cox Brookman of Bradenton, Florida formally of Pulaski, Virginia and Roanoke, Virginia passed away on January 19th 2024 she was born on June 2, 1941.

She was a lover of nature music and reading. She loved gardening, camping and fishing, game shows and working her crossword puzzles. She loved pink roses and would buy anything with roses on it. Cardinals were also a favorite and seemed to follow her in life and beyond. She always said Butterflies should have been called “flutterbyes”

She was a hard-working country girl at heart. A genuine woman of integrity and strength. She had many opinions, words of wisdom and was a hilarious story teller and teacher of life.

She was preceded in death by her cherished husband James Ernest Brookman as well as many beloved family members.

She is survived by Daughters: Debbie Rolley, Terri Lynn Byrd and husband Les and Laura Renae Brookman and partner Glenn.

Very loved grandchildren Jamie, Travis, Daren, Josh, Annie and wife Meagan, Ginny and husband Darren Haines, Owen, Chloie, Luke, and Grace.

Great grandchildren Emma, Abby, Jaelynn, Sully, Kylie, Austin, Peyton, Norah, Mila and Levi and Gavin adopted Grandson

Her most special best friend of 70 years Barbara ( Bobbie) Duncan and her children.

Special “adopted” family members, Mark Reynolds, Allen Wright and Todd Davis whom she loved dearly and who helped her greatly through the years.

She is most certainly in her heavenly home dancing singing and laughing. She will be missed every day of our lives.
Until we meet again.

