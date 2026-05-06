Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation Invites Public Feedback on Transportation Projects

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is pleased to invite the public to provide feedback on public transportation and rail projects recommended for funding in its Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Six Year Improvement Program (SYIP).

DRPT will host a virtual public meeting on May 27, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. To attend, participants may register here.

During the meeting, the public will have the opportunity to learn about and provide feedback on the Draft Fiscal Year 2027-2032 SYIP. DRPT’s program allocates public funds to various transportation projects and initiatives, including rail, public transportation, and transportation demand management. The Draft Fiscal Year 2027-2032 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be presented to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) at its June meeting.

To view the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 SYIP, please visit the DRPT Open Data Portal.