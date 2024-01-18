Menu

Watch for slick roads tonight, Friday

Winter weather and cold pavement could create challenges for drivers

SALEM – With a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain in the forecast for western Virginia, drivers should use extra caution tonight and during Friday morning’s commute. With pavement temperatures well below freezing, even a small amount of precipitation could cause rapidly changing conditions with ice and snow on road surfaces.

VDOT logoMotorists should check local forecasts and plan travel around this weather event. VDOT crews and contractors will be monitoring road conditions beginning tonight and responding as necessary as the storm develops overnight into Friday morning.

VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads with VDOT support if requested. Snow removal priorities are as follows:

  • The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.
  • Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.
  • Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

For more updates on local conditions in our area, follow us in our Facebook Community for Salem District at https://www.facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem or on Twitter @VaDOTSalem.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

 

