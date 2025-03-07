Wendell Wilson Johnston, 78, of Staffordsville, VA, answered the call of his Savior, “Welcome Home, Good and faithful servant” on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Giles Community Hospital, with his family by his side.

Wendell was the son of Buford Wilson & Virgie Johnston Johnston born on May 16, 1946 at Trigg, VA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Bertie Parsell Johnston and Oscar & Linnie Lindsey Johnston.

Wendell retired from Lynchburg Foundry, Radford, VA, after 30 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Wendell was a “jack of all trades,” and master of them all, too. With his ability to fix and work on anything and everything, he shared this ability with his family, friends, neighbors and anyone who needed a helping hand.

He was a member of Wesley Chapel Church, where he served faithfully, taking care of the needs of his church.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years, Hallie (“Polly”) Midkiff Johnston, his daughter & son-in-law, Annette & David Akers; his son, Wendell Paul Johnston; two grandsons, Chad Johnston and Cody & Kayla Blankenship; his sister, Connie Johnston Bane; his nephew, Lewis (“Tripp”) & Christie Bane; and numerous cousins, in-laws, friends and his church family.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 9, 2025 at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate. From 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 10, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at Wesley Chapel Church, Trigg, VA, with Pastor Tim Smith and Charles Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, VA, at 2:00 P.M. with military rites provided by American Legion Post # 58 and the Virginia Military Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Wendell’s honor to Wesley Chapel Church, 3995 Eggleston Rd., Pearisburg, VA, 24134 or the Patient Fund, c/o Heritage Hall Rich Creek, 100 Virginia Ave., Rich Creek, VA, 24147.

The Johnston family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.