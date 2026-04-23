Whit Babcock announces retirement from athletics director role at Virginia Tech

Virginia native Whit Babcock will transition to AD Emeritus and Special Advisor to university president and new athletics director through June 2029

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – After 12 years of leadership that reshaped Virginia Tech Athletics, Whit Babcock announced today that he will transition from his role as the director of athletics, effective June 30, 2026. He leaves a legacy defined by competitive success, transformative fundraising and a steadfast commitment to creating memorable experiences for student-athletes and fans. – After 12 years of leadership that reshaped Virginia Tech Athletics, Whit Babcock announced today that he will transition from his role as the director of athletics, effective June 30, 2026. He leaves a legacy defined by competitive success, transformative fundraising and a steadfast commitment to creating memorable experiences for student-athletes and fans. Beginning July 1, 2026, Babcock will continue serving Virginia Tech as Athletics Director Emeritus, an advisory role to the university president and the new athletics director. In this role, he will support strategic planning initiatives and provide guidance on conference-related matters and the evolving national landscape of college athletics. “Serving as Virginia Tech’s Director of Athletics has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Babcock said. “For me and my family, this wasn’t just a career stop, it was my dream job and a homecoming of sorts. To return to Virginia, to serve this university, and to be part of a community that lives and breathes Hokie sports, has meant more than words can express. “This place has given my family and me memories we’ll cherish forever. The opportunity to raise our three sons in Blacksburg, the friendships, the fans, the community, Virginia Tech is unlike anywhere else. I love it. This is Home.” The second-longest tenured athletics director in the ACC and sixth nationally, Babcock has presided over VT Athletics since January 2014. During his 12-year tenure as Virginia Tech’s director of athletics, Babcock guided the Hokies through an era of broad-based success and transformation. From record numbers of conference championships and All-ACC performers to strategic coaching hires, landmark fundraising milestones and modernized facilities, his leadership elevated the department to new heights. He strengthened Virginia Tech’s financial foundation, championed academic excellence and student-athlete development, and led with the humility and authenticity that have long defined Hokie Nation. “I’ve always believed in giving everything you have to this role, and I’m proud of the commitment we’ve made to Virginia Tech over the years,” Babcock said. “While I had been considering this type of transition, likely next year, the demands of the role and the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics have required a lot of thoughtful reflection regarding my work-life balance, my desire to focus on family, my health and the next chapter for me. I know that now is the right time to retire as AD and allow new leadership and new energy to carry the momentum forward. When you can’t continue to give it 100% every day, it was just time. “It weighs heavily on me that we have not yet reached the level of football success our fans so deeply deserve. This program means too much to too many for anything less. I am confident that with Coach Franklin, along with the Invest To Win support, the foundation is in place for our program to elevate and remain at a nationally-elite level.” Babcock’s reflection underscores both the professional demands of the role and his continued investment in the future of Virginia Tech Athletics, particularly the trajectory of the football program. That foundation and forward-looking confidence are echoed by head football coach James Franklin. “Simply put, I wouldn’t be at Virginia Tech without Whit,” Franklin said. “The role he played in recruiting me, along with the way he engaged with my agent, was instrumental in my decision to come here. From the very beginning, he and the search committee presented a clear, aggressive vision for the future of Virginia Tech football, and that alignment made a significant impression on me.

“His presentation last fall to the board and the board’s subsequent commitment to building a sustainable football program only reinforced that vision. Whit is deeply committed to Virginia Tech. From day one, his belief, guidance, and leadership were critical as we’ve worked to quickly establish the right foundation, structure, and momentum for our program. The foundation he initiated will continue to shape the direction of Virginia Tech football.

“I’m grateful he will remain connected to the department, and I will continue to value his perspective. He earned the respect of everyone he worked with across the department and campus. These roles demand an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and difficult decision-making, and I have great respect for the professionalism and care with which Whit led throughout. I wish him, Kelly, and his family all the best in what’s ahead.





During Babcock’s tenure, Virginia Tech teams captured more conference championships over a 12-year stretch than at any other time in school history. Of the Hokies’ 46 ACC titles, 30 have come with Babcock at the helm. He hired and supported elite head coaches, who elevated their programs from a “challenger to champion” brand, while sustaining championship standards in others: “The upcoming leadership decisions regarding both the next university president and athletics director will be critical to sustaining the momentum and progress of the football program.”During Babcock’s tenure, Virginia Tech teams captured more conference championships over a 12-year stretch than at any other time in school history. Of the Hokies’ 46 ACC titles, 30 have come with Babcock at the helm. He hired and supported elite head coaches, who elevated their programs from a “challenger to champion” brand, while sustaining championship standards in others: • Buzz Williams (men’s basketball; three consecutive NCAA appearances and program’s first-ever Sweet 16 after missing the Big Dance 10 straight seasons prior)

• Kenny Brooks (women’s basketball; program’s first-ever ACC title in 2023, four consecutive NCAA appearances after a 15-year NCAA tournament drought, program’s first-ever Final Four)

• Mike Young (men’s basketball; program’s first-ever ACC title in 2022, two NCAA appearances, 2021 ACC Coach of the Year)

• Pete D’Amour (softball; six NCAA appearances, two Super Regionals, two-time ACC Coach of the Year)

• John Szefc (baseball; program’s first-ever Super Regional, 2022 ACC Coach of the Year)

• Tony Robie (wrestling; nine ACC titles in 10 years, eight top-11 finishes at NCAAs, two NCAA individual champions, 33 All-Americans, six-time ACC Coach of the Year)

• Carol Robertson (women’s golf; six NCAA appearances, one national championship berth)

• Sergio Lopez Miro (swimming and diving; 214 All-Americans, six consecutive top-11 team finishes at NCAAs)

• Ben Thomas (track and field/cross country); one ACC title, 23 All-Americans, 2025 ACC Coach of the Year, placed 17th in the nation for men’s indoor in 2026)

• Dave Cianelli (track and field/cross country; 14 ACC titles, five NCAA top-10 team finishes, 20-time ACC Coach of the Year)

• Megan Duffy (women’s basketball; one NCAA appearance)

• James Franklin (football; one of three active FBS head coaches with a 68-plus winning percentage and 14-plus years of head coaching experience)

• A pair of Elite 8 finishes in men’s soccer (2016) and women’s soccer (2024)

• Nine individual national championships: track and field (six), wrestling (two), swimming and diving (one)

• Eight top-40 finishes in the Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup, including a Virginia Tech-record 28th-place finish in 2017-18 and the top four finishes in school history; was on pace to break that record in 2019-20 with a No. 21 ranking before COVID-19 shutdown Other notable achievements under Babcock:

• Record $56 million raised in FY26 (and growing)

• Invest to Win initiative ($229 million investment to athletics)

• Increased the athletics department budget from $85 million to $200 million since his arrival

• Record 3.33 department overall GPA and all teams with over 3.0 in Fall 2025

• Record 392 ACC Honor Roll recipients in 2025



Babcock guided landmark fundraising efforts that reshaped the department’s future. In February 2022, Virginia Tech completed its Drive for 25 campaign–increasing Hokie Club membership from 9,000 to 25,000–elevating the program among the ACC leaders. The department will soon surpass its $400 million milestone in its Reach for Excellence campaign, aimed at cementing Virginia Tech Athletics at the forefront of the ACC and ensuring that student-athletes receive a world-class educational and competitive experience in Blacksburg. At the core of the department’s culture, Babcock championed the belief in creating “memorable experiences that only Virginia Tech can offer.” Whether through iconic gameday traditions, This is Home spirit, academic milestones or championship moments, he saw each as part of what makes Blacksburg and Virginia Tech special. “Whit Babcock’s leadership has elevated Virginia Tech Athletics in every way, competitively, academically and culturally,” Virginia Tech president Tim Sands said. “He has been a loyal advocate for our student-athletes and a thoughtful steward of the Hokie experience. We are deeply grateful for his commitment to excellence and the lasting impact he has made on our university community.”



These strides came as college athletics entered a new era of name, image and likeness opportunities and evolving revenue-sharing models. Most recently, Babcock helped secure $229 million in additional funding for athletics last fall, positioning the Hokies to compete and win at the highest levels of the conference and beyond. That investment directly contributed to Virginia Tech’s ability to attract elite leadership, including the hiring of James Franklin. It also positions the department to drive increased media rights value, enhance ACC revenue distribution, expand scholarship opportunities, elevate all sports competitively, with a continued emphasis on football, and further strengthen the university’s brand. “On behalf of the Board of Visitors, I want to thank Whit for his exceptional leadership and service to Virginia Tech,” board rector John Rocovich said. “His vision, integrity and dedication have strengthened our athletics program and positioned it for continued success. We appreciate all he has done for the Hokies and wish him the very best in his retirement.” Under his leadership, Virginia Tech invested heavily in facilities and student-athlete development, completing upgrades across Lane Stadium, Cassell Coliseum, Hahn Hurst, English Field, Tech Softball Park, Rector Field House, Thompson Field, Merryman Center, Jamerson Center, Quillen Family Academic Center, in addition to the construction of the $20 million Student-Athlete Performance Center, and the $85.2 million Creativity and Innovation District Residence Hall that houses freshmen student-athletes. Additionally, Babcock and members of his leadership team were able to attract Metallica to perform a live concert in Lane Stadium in May 2025. The event represented a full-circle moment, transforming a beloved gameday tradition into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and underscores the athletics department’s focus on creating memorable experiences for its fans, students and alumni alike. “I’m incredibly grateful to Presidents Charles Steger and especially Tim Sands for their trust and support in bringing me here, as well as the current and former members of the Board of Visitors who have helped guide our vision,” Babcock said. “I also want to extend a special thank you and acknowledge our coaches and staff for their loyalty, dedication and tireless work, as well as to our alumni, donors, fans, and student-athletes, who are at the heart of everything we do. “This is a special place. The foundation is strong and the future is bright. I’m grateful to have been a part of its journey. It’s just time to pass it along to the next AD like Dave Braine and Jim Weaver did so gracefully to me. And I do so with great confidence in the people who will continue to lead the department forward. I look forward to following and supporting the continued success of all our teams and the university.” Babcock’s leadership earned national recognition, including Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year honors in 2017-18. He currently serves as the Vice President for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). A native of Harrisonburg, Va., Babcock grew up immersed in college sports as the son of longtime James Madison University baseball coach and Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee, Brad Babcock. He lettered four years in baseball for JMU, captaining the team his senior season, and later earned a master’s in sports management from West Virginia University in 1996.

What they’re saying about Whit:

Mike Young (Men’s Basketball Head Coach)

“Whit’s been as steady and genuine a leader as you’ll find in this profession, but more than that, he’s a remarkable person. He’s always believed in doing things the right way and in standing firmly behind his coaches and student-athletes, doing everything he could for us. I’ll always be grateful for the trust he placed in me and for the way he led our department—with humility, consistency and a deep care for people. Virginia Tech is stronger and better because of Whit Babcock. The culture he built, the way he treated people, and the pride he has in this place will have a lasting impact well beyond his time in this role. I’m incredibly thankful to have worked alongside him and to call him a friend. I wish Whit, Kelly, Drew, Brett and Eli all the best in what’s next.”

Megan Duffy (Women’s Basketball Head Coach)

“From the moment I arrived, Whit made it clear that Virginia Tech is about people first—and he lives that every day. His belief in and support of our program and his care for our women have been incredible. He’s built something special here, and you feel that in the culture, the energy and the expectations to compete at the highest level. I’m so grateful for his leadership and excited to keep building on the foundation he’s put in place.”

Frank Beamer (Former Football Head Coach)

“Whit always approached this role with a worker’s mindset. He showed up every day ready to do what was needed to move Virginia Tech forward. From my time with him, I saw someone who stood firmly behind his coaches and programs, especially when it mattered most. He wasn’t interested in recognition; he just went to work and stayed committed to doing things the right way. What meant the most to me was how he treated people. He cared about the players, the staff and everyone connected to our program, and that’s something you don’t take for granted. He treated me with the utmost respect and integrity. Virginia Tech is built on relationships and hard work, and Whit understood and valued that. I’m thankful for his support over the years and wish Whit, Kelly, Drew, Brett and Eli all the very best.”