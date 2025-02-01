Wilbert Ray Viars, Sr., age 84 of Draper, passed away Friday, January 31, 2025 at the New River Vally Medical Center.

Born May 6, 1940 in Barren Springs, Virginia, he was the son of the late Harless Ray Viars and Carrie Kidd Viars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death brothers, Alvin Viars, James “Jim” Viars, Marvin Viars, Ronald Viars & Gene Kidd.

Ray retired from Volvo with over 25 years of service.

He is survived by

Wife of 64 years – Violet Bowman Viars- Draper

Children – Wilbert Ray “Will” Viars, Jr- Dublin and Kevin Viars and wife, Amy- Horse Cave, Ky

Grandchildren – Alicia Viars, Trinity Hesseltine and Alex Gooch

Great Granddaughter – Emogen Weeks

Brother- Tom Viars – Sevierville, TN

Sister- Nellie Pettit – Pulaski

Funeral Services will be 6:00 PM – Tuesday, February 4 ,2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Kelly Howlett officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 PM until service time.

A committal will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

To sign Ray’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.