February 14, 1956 – July 27, 2026

William (Bill) Edward Beebe passed away peacefully on July 27, 2026, at the age of 70. Born on February 14, 1956, in Radford, VA to Leon and Edith Beebe. He was the eldest of five children.

Bill was a funny, faithful, and sweet-natured man who never saw a reason to take life too seriously. His family was always his priority and joy, so he called the New River Valley his home for the entirety of his life.

In his youth, you could find him in the woods hunting or out on the water casting a line. Later in life he was happiest enjoying the outdoors drinking a cold Coca-Cola on the porch, or inside watching a Hokies or Packers game on the TV. He was a man of faith, a quick sense of humor and a signature smirk that said it all and couldn’t help but make you smile.

Holding his memory close are his son, David; his grandchildren, Rebecca (Ely), Wesley (Loretta), Calyx, Carsen, and Myranda; his great-grandson, Kohen; his siblings, Steve and Cathy; along with a large extended family and many dear friends.

He was joyfully welcomed into heaven by his parents, Leon and Edith; his daughter, Shannon; and his brothers, Tom and Jeff.

We take comfort in knowing he is resting in peace and reunited with those he deeply missed.

A service celebrating Bill’s life and faith will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM at Mullins Funeral Home (120 W Main Street, Radford, VA 24141). The family will receive friends and visitors prior to the service from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Flowers may be sent directly to Mullins Funeral Home or ordered through North Side Flower Shop.

The Beebe family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.