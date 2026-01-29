Winter Storm Warning in effect 7 a.m. Friday to Sunday

Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-
Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Mercer-
Including the cities of Flat Top, Pearisburg, Bluefield,
Troutdale, Marion, Floyd, Blacksburg, Pulaski, Tazewell,
Independence, Whitetop, New Castle, Bland, Galax, Radford,
Wytheville, and Volney
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Saturday night into Sunday will result in blowing and drifting snow...reducing visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Karen Bryson
January 29, 2026 @ 3:44 pm
I depend on it live the near NC/VA state line. I still have ice,the snow will make my hill walkable . This service probably has kept me alive with its accuracy of storm locations and timing . thankyou.