12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day raises $796,053 from 3,465 donors

BLACKSBURG – In another incredible demonstration of the power of community, 3,465 donors raised $796,053 during the 12th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day! This event, hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), began at noon on Wednesday, June 25 and wrapped up at noon on Thursday, June 26. For 24 hours, dozens of community organizations raised funds and awareness for their missions.

In total, 114 causes received donations for their work, with many donors giving to multiple organizations, resulting in 4,690 gifts throughout the event. Participating organizations fundraised throughout the month of June during the early giving period, culminating in the 24-hour giving day sprint that kicked off at noon on Wednesday, June 25.

“We are so grateful to all of the organizations, donors, and sponsors who take part in the giving day,” said Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s CEO. “Each participating nonprofit provides critical services to our region, and seeing our community come together to support them is amazing.”

Donors also showed up from around the United States and world, with hundreds of donations coming from outside Virginia. This incredible reach came from participating organizations tirelessly reaching out to their professional and personal networks.

Fueling the excitement of the day were $25,000 in grants and prizes offered by the CFNRV and its sponsors, including our lead sponsors National Bank of Blacksburg and the Cranwell Family Foundation. The CFNRV team is still tallying the results of these awards and will post the winners on givelocalnrv.org in the coming days. Other generous sponsors included Atlantic Union Bank, First Bank & Trust, Celco Community Credit Union, Carter Bank & Trust, Automation Creations, Inc., LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Locus, Olio Financial Planning, and Brown Insurance.

Since its inception in 2014, this event has raised more than $5.1 million for organizations serving the New River Valley. This represents thousands of donors and dozens of organizations. To view how your favorite organizations serving the New River Valley did this year at givelocalnrv.org.