2026 ACC Tipoff Event Scheduled for October 5-7 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball season will officially start the 2026-27 season in the Queen City, as the 2026 ACC Tipoff event will return to Charlotte, North Carolina October 5-7, bringing each of the ACC’s men’s and women’s basketball programs to the league’s home city at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Over three days, the ACC Tipoff will serve as the league’s premier preseason event, featuring head coaches and student-athletes from across the conference. ACC Network will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the event, including live interviews, press conferences and exclusive behind-the-scenes access as the countdown to the season begins.
Details regarding credentials, media schedules, participating student-athletes and additional logistics will be announced at a later date.
2026 ACC Tipoff
Monday, October 5 (WBB)
Morning Session:
Clemson
Duke
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
NC State
Wake Forest
Afternoon Session:
Florida State
Louisville
Miami
Notre Dame
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Tuesday, October 6
Morning Session (WBB):
Boston College
California
Pitt
SMU
Stanford
Syracuse
Commissioner’s Forum – 12:30 p.m.
Afternoon Session (MBB):
Boston College
California
Georgia Tech
Louisville
SMU
Stanford
Wednesday, October 7 (MBB)
Morning Session:
Duke
FSU
UNC
NC State
Notre Dame
Virginia
Afternoon Session:
Clemson
Miami
Pitt
Syracuse
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest