2026 ACC Tipoff Event Scheduled for October 5-7 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball season will officially start the 2026-27 season in the Queen City, as the 2026 ACC Tipoff event will return to Charlotte, North Carolina October 5-7, bringing each of the ACC’s men’s and women’s basketball programs to the league’s home city at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

Over three days, the ACC Tipoff will serve as the league’s premier preseason event, featuring head coaches and student-athletes from across the conference. ACC Network will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the event, including live interviews, press conferences and exclusive behind-the-scenes access as the countdown to the season begins.

Details regarding credentials, media schedules, participating student-athletes and additional logistics will be announced at a later date.

2026 ACC Tipoff

Monday, October 5 (WBB)

Morning Session:

Clemson

Duke

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

NC State

Wake Forest

Afternoon Session:

Florida State

Louisville

Miami

Notre Dame

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Tuesday, October 6

Morning Session (WBB):

Boston College

California

Pitt

SMU

Stanford

Syracuse

Commissioner’s Forum – 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Session (MBB):

Boston College

California

Georgia Tech

Louisville

SMU

Stanford

Wednesday, October 7 (MBB)

Morning Session:

Duke

FSU

UNC

NC State

Notre Dame

Virginia

Afternoon Session:

Clemson

Miami

Pitt

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest