2026 Pulaski River Turtles opening day roster
The Pulaski River Turtles have released their opening day roster for the 2026 Appalachian League season.
Notes
- 11 different NCAA Division 1 schools represented on the roster, including 6 teams currently playing in the NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Alabama, Boston College, WVU and Oklahoma State.
- Four Virginia players appear on the 2026 roster: Noah Toole from Oakton, Va., Jake Wise from Glen Allen, Va., John Michael Szefc of Blacksburg, Va., and Brady Elrod from Mechanicsville, Va.
- John Michael Szefc is the son of Virginia Tech baseball head coach John Szefc. In his senior season playing for MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Billy Wagner at the Miller School of Albemarle, Szefc hit .476 with 3 HR and 26 RBI.
- Six members of the 2025 Pulaski River Turtles team are returning: Pitcher Zach Moss, pitcher Braylon Brooks, pitcher Eli Baker, pitcher Hayes Allen, infielder Tre Bryant, and infielder/pitcher Noah Toole.
- The Pulaski River Turtles are entering the 2026 season with momentum following the team’s fourth top-three finish in five seasons in the Appalachian League East Division. The 2026 team will once again be captained by manager Bill Kinneberg.