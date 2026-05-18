Apco: Water levels on New River could rise rapidly

Water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Monday, May 18, and may fluctuate through the week. Appalachian Power Company (APCo) is alerting boaters, fishermen and other recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams to be prepared for potential changing conditions.

The National Weather Service is forecasting hot temperatures this week, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified APCo that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so. Current water levels at Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Dam will not affect APCo’s ability to generate power.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over seven hours.

Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow the Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Facebook pages for updates.