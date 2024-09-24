ACC Announces 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

2024-25 ACC Composite Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TheACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule, including most game times and television designations. The regular season tips off on Monday, Nov. 4, with 15 of the league’s 18 teams in action.

“Year in and year out, the ACC is the premier college basketball conference, as evidenced by our postseason success. The excitement for the 2024-25 season is palpable and we look forward to building upon our achievements in both men’s and women’s basketball,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The schedules are loaded with tremendous matchups including historic rivals and the integration of our new members in Cal, SMU and Stanford. As we gear up for a tremendous year of competition, we applaud our partners at ESPN, ACC Network and The CW for making every game accessible to our passionate fans.”

The ACC’s regular-season conference slate begins Saturday, Dec. 7 and concludes Saturday, March 8. For the sixth straight season, ACC play consists of a 20-game conference schedule for each program. The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features:

Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal, SMU, and Stanford will be partners with each other)

One repeat opponent (home and away)

The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents

As announced Monday on ACC Network, California, SMU and Stanford will play their first ACC games on Saturday, Dec. 7. Stanford and California renew their rivalry by facing off in the ACC opener in Berkeley, California, while SMU entertains Virginia in Dallas, Texas. Fresh off its historic run to an ACC Championship and Final Four appearance in 2024, NC State starts its ACC schedule on Dec. 7 at home against Florida State.

The 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Spectrum Center from March 11-15. It marks the 14th time the tournament will be contested in the Queen City, including the third visit to the Spectrum Center (2008, 2019).

All 180 ACC regular-season conference games as well as the ACC Tournament will be available on ESPN networks, including ACC Network (ACCN), or The CW. ACCN will feature more than 100 games, including more than 60 conference matchups. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.

Twenty-eight games, including 26 league matchups, are slated for national broadcast on The CW Network. The CW will feature 12 Saturday doubleheaders and one tripleheader in December, January, February and March. The CW is available in 100 percent of television households in the United States.

The broadcast networks and game times for the SEC/ACC Challenge, scheduled for Dec. 3-4, also were announced Monday by ESPN. All 16 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers.

The ACC continued to prove itself as the nation’s premier basketball conference last season with four teams advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight, with NC State moving on to the Final Four. The ACC boasted the most teams of any conference in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight last season and now has had four teams advance to the Final Four in the last three seasons – also the most of any league. The ACC is 33-15 in the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons, best of any major conference.

Since 2015, the ACC leads all conferences in Men’s Final Four appearances (9) and NCAA Tournament wins (111), with three national championships. Six different ACC programs have reached the Final Four since 2015 (Duke, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Syracuse). That is the most schools of any league in that span.

The ACC is 111-57 (66.1%) in NCAA Tournament play over the last nine tournaments (2015-19, ‘21-24). The 111 wins are 28 more than any other conference (Big 12, 83). Since the tournament expanded in 1985, nearly half of the ACC teams that earned NCAA Tournament bids have reached the Sweet 16 (105 of 214).