ACC Announces 2025-26 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TheACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2025-26 men’s basketball conference schedule. The regular season tips off on Monday, November 3, while conference play begins on Tuesday, December 30.

“The ACC has an unmatched legacy of college basketball success, and we are excited for the upcoming 2025-26 season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We welcome four new head coaches and a wealth of talent into the league and we know there will be no shortage of great games throughout conference and non-conference play.”

As announced on May 7, the ACC schedule returns to an 18-game format for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Each team will play one primary partner both home and away as well as one variable partner home and away. The variable partner will be determined each season. Teams will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams annually.

Primary Partners:

Boston College-Notre Dame

Clemson-Georgia Tech

California-Stanford

Duke-North Carolina

Florida State-Miami

Louisville-SMU

NC State-Wake Forest

Pitt-Syracuse

Virginia Tech-Virginia

Variable Partners for 2025-26 Season:

Boston College-Miami

California-Georgia Tech

Clemson-Pitt

Duke-Louisville

Florida State-SMU

North Carolina-Syracuse

NC State-Virginia

Notre Dame-Stanford

Virginia Tech-Wake Forest

Following the regular season, the 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held Tuesday through Saturday, March 10-14, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 73rd edition of the tournament will be played for the 15th time in Charlotte, including the fourth at the Spectrum Center (2008, 2019, 2025). The bracket – inclusive of seeding, times and networks – will be announced on Saturday, March 7, following the conclusion of the regular season.

Game times and television designations will be released at a later date.

ACC Men’s Basketball:

· Has won 15 NCAA national championships.

· Teams currently in the ACC have combined to win eight of the last 24 NCAA crowns and 19 overall.

· The ACC has captured three of the last 10 NCAA Championships (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019).

· Since 2015, the ACC leads all conferences in Men’s Final Four appearances (10) and NCAA Tournament wins (116).

· Six different ACC programs have reached the Final Four since 2015 (Duke, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Syracuse) – the most schools of any league in that span.

· Since the tournament expanded in 1985, nearly half of the ACC teams that earned NCAA Tournament bids have reached the Sweet 16 (106 of 218).

2025-26 Conference Schedule

2025-26 Conference Schedule by School