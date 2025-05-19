ACC Announces 2025 Baseball Season Awards, All-Conference Teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State’s Alex Lodise was tabbed the 2025 ACC Player of the Year while North Carolina’s Jake Knapp earned 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. Lodise was also named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall garnered ACC Coach of the Year honors. In addition, Georgia Tech’s Alex Hernandez was tabbed the 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year.

ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon.

Lodise becomes the second consecutive Seminole to win ACC Player of the Year honors and the 10th player in Florida State history to win the award. Lodise also becomes the first Florida State player to win the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year award, which was introduced in 2017.

Throughout the regular season, Lodise hit .422 with a 1.255 OPS, tallying 17 home runs, 17 doubles, 63 runs batted in and six stolen bases. Defensively, the St. Augustine, Florida, native posted a .973 fielding percentage on 187 chances, tallying 125 putouts. Lodise finished as the league leader in batting average, slugging percentage, hits and total bases. The shortstop is also a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

Knapp becomes the first player from North Carolina since J.B. Bukauskas in 2017 to be named ACC Pitcher of the Year. He also becomes the fifth player in Tar Heel history to earn the honor.

Over the regular season, Knapp posted a perfect 11-0 record with a 2.14 ERA to lead the Tar Heels. The right-hander boasts a 0.84 WHIP while also throwing a pair of complete games. Over 80.0 innings of work, Knapp tallied 74 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .187 batting average against.

Hernandez became the second straight ACC Freshman of the Year from Georgia Tech, following Drew Burress in 2024. Alongside Burress, Hernandez joins a grouping of Jason Varitek, Nomar Garciaparra, Mark Teixeira, Micah Owings and Matt Wieters as the only players in Georgia Tech history to win the award.

Hernandez hit .337 throughout his first collegiate season, adding 13 home runs, 11 doubles, 60 runs batted in and a .596 slugging percentage. During conference play, Hernandez hit .355 with six home runs and five doubles as a key contributor to Georgia Tech’s conference regular season title. Hernandez also appeared in six games as a pitcher, making one start, and tallying 7.1 innings of action.

Hall led the Yellow Jackets to the ACC regular season title, posting a 19-11 record in league play. This is the fifth time that Hall has been named the ACC Coach of the Year and the first since 2019. The title is Georgia Tech’s first outright ACC regular season championship since 2005.

A total of 14 of the conference’s 16 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams.

Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, 3B/RP, Georgia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson

Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson

Ben Miller, 3B, Duke*

Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State

Drew Faurot, 2B, Florida State

Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Alex Hernandez, DH/UTIL, Georgia Tech

Lucas Moore, OF, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina

Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina*

Hunter Stokely, 1B, North Carolina

Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Blake Morningstar, SP, Wake Forest*

Second Team All-ACC

Jarren Advincula, 2B, California

Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson*

AJ Gracia, OF, Duke

Jake Hyde, 1B, Duke*

Max Williams, OF, Florida State

Joey Volini, SP, Florida State

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech

Mason Patel, RP, Georgia Tech

Eddie King Jr., DH/UTIL, Louisville

Griffin Hugus, SP, Miami

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina*

Chris McHugh, 1B, NC State

Henry Ford, OF, Virginia

Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia*

Sam Tackett, OF, Virginia Tech*

Kade Lewis, 3B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

Reid Easterly, RP, Duke

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Jackson Van De Brake, 2B, North Carolina

SS – Eric Becker, Virginia

3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford

OF – Jacob French, California

OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State

DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson

Brady Jones, SP, Georgia Tech

Dominic Fritton, SP, NC State

Ryan Marohn, SP, NC State*

Rory Fox, SP, Notre Dame

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame*

Jacob Ference, C, Virginia

Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech*

Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State

Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech

Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisvile

Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville

AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami

Anderson Nance, RP, NC State

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford

Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia

*Denotes At-Large Selection

18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting