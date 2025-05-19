ACC Announces 2025 Baseball Season Awards, All-Conference Teams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State’s Alex Lodise was tabbed the 2025 ACC Player of the Year while North Carolina’s Jake Knapp earned 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. Lodise was also named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall garnered ACC Coach of the Year honors. In addition, Georgia Tech’s Alex Hernandez was tabbed the 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year.
ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon.
Lodise becomes the second consecutive Seminole to win ACC Player of the Year honors and the 10th player in Florida State history to win the award. Lodise also becomes the first Florida State player to win the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year award, which was introduced in 2017.
Throughout the regular season, Lodise hit .422 with a 1.255 OPS, tallying 17 home runs, 17 doubles, 63 runs batted in and six stolen bases. Defensively, the St. Augustine, Florida, native posted a .973 fielding percentage on 187 chances, tallying 125 putouts. Lodise finished as the league leader in batting average, slugging percentage, hits and total bases. The shortstop is also a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.
Knapp becomes the first player from North Carolina since J.B. Bukauskas in 2017 to be named ACC Pitcher of the Year. He also becomes the fifth player in Tar Heel history to earn the honor.
Over the regular season, Knapp posted a perfect 11-0 record with a 2.14 ERA to lead the Tar Heels. The right-hander boasts a 0.84 WHIP while also throwing a pair of complete games. Over 80.0 innings of work, Knapp tallied 74 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .187 batting average against.
Hernandez became the second straight ACC Freshman of the Year from Georgia Tech, following Drew Burress in 2024. Alongside Burress, Hernandez joins a grouping of Jason Varitek, Nomar Garciaparra, Mark Teixeira, Micah Owings and Matt Wieters as the only players in Georgia Tech history to win the award.
Hernandez hit .337 throughout his first collegiate season, adding 13 home runs, 11 doubles, 60 runs batted in and a .596 slugging percentage. During conference play, Hernandez hit .355 with six home runs and five doubles as a key contributor to Georgia Tech’s conference regular season title. Hernandez also appeared in six games as a pitcher, making one start, and tallying 7.1 innings of action.
Hall led the Yellow Jackets to the ACC regular season title, posting a 19-11 record in league play. This is the fifth time that Hall has been named the ACC Coach of the Year and the first since 2019. The title is Georgia Tech’s first outright ACC regular season championship since 2005.
A total of 14 of the conference’s 16 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams.
Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, 3B/RP, Georgia Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson
Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson
Ben Miller, 3B, Duke*
Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State
Drew Faurot, 2B, Florida State
Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Alex Hernandez, DH/UTIL, Georgia Tech
Lucas Moore, OF, Louisville
Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina
Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina*
Hunter Stokely, 1B, North Carolina
Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame
Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami
Blake Morningstar, SP, Wake Forest*
Second Team All-ACC
Jarren Advincula, 2B, California
Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson*
AJ Gracia, OF, Duke
Jake Hyde, 1B, Duke*
Max Williams, OF, Florida State
Joey Volini, SP, Florida State
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech
Mason Patel, RP, Georgia Tech
Eddie King Jr., DH/UTIL, Louisville
Griffin Hugus, SP, Miami
Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina
Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina*
Chris McHugh, 1B, NC State
Henry Ford, OF, Virginia
Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia*
Sam Tackett, OF, Virginia Tech*
Kade Lewis, 3B, Wake Forest
Third Team All-ACC
Reid Easterly, RP, Duke
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Jackson Van De Brake, 2B, North Carolina
SS – Eric Becker, Virginia
3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford
OF – Jacob French, California
OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State
DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson
Brady Jones, SP, Georgia Tech
Dominic Fritton, SP, NC State
Ryan Marohn, SP, NC State*
Rory Fox, SP, Notre Dame
Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame*
Jacob Ference, C, Virginia
Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia
Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech*
Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State
Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech
Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisvile
Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville
AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami
Anderson Nance, RP, NC State
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford
Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia
*Denotes At-Large Selection
18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting
17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting