ACC Announces 2026 Baseball Season Awards, All-Conference Teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville first baseman Tague Davis has been tabbed the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Year, while Florida State left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes earned 2026 ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. North Carolina right-handed pitcher Caden Glauber garnered 2026 ACC Freshman of the Year honors after a stellar debut campaign. Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey was named the 2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while Georgia Tech first-year head coach James Ramsey received recognition as the 2026 ACC Coach of the Year.

ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon.

Davis became the first Louisville standout to be named the ACC Player of the Year since Brendan McKay in 2017. Davis leads the nation with 34 home runs, five more than the next closest player, and 96 RBI, which are 18 more than any other Power Four player. He leads the ACC with a .860 slugging percentage, which would be the best by an ACC player since Buster Posey (.879) in 2008. A native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Davis has been tabbed as a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

Mendes is the first Seminole to secure ACC Pitcher of the Year honors since Parker Messick in 2021. The left-hander boasts a 2.68 ERA this season with a 1.00 WHIP. Mendes has made 14 starts on the season, tossing two complete games and posting a 9-3 record. His 109 strikeouts rank second in the ACC and 12th nationally. The Tampa, Florida, native is a semifinalist for the College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year and was also a midseason All-American by multiple outlets.

Glauber is the first Tar Heel to be tabbed ACC Freshman of the Year since Aaron Sabato in 2019. The Fort Mill, South Carolina, product has posted a 1.96 ERA out of the bullpen this season, working 64.1 innings and notching four saves. His 74 strikeouts on the mound lead the North Carolina pitching staff, which has been one of the best in the nation. This season, Glauber has made 22 appearances and is holding opposing hitters to a .181 batting average.

Lackey becomes the second Georgia Tech player to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, joining fellow catcher Joey Bart in 2018. The Georgia Tech backstop has a Defensive Runs Saved of 8.97 behind the plate. Lackey’s Wins Above Replacement ranks fourth nationally and leads the ACC at 4.88. The Suwanee, Georgia, native was twice named the ACC Baseball Player of the Week this season and has posted a .992 fielding percentage.

Ramsey becomes the first coach to win ACC Coach of the Year in his first season in the league since 1994. In his first season, Ramsey led the Yellow Jackets to their second consecutive ACC regular-season title, highlighted by a program-record 25 wins in ACC games. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular-season with 45 wins, ranking second nationally. Ramsey and Georgia Tech earned the No. 1 seed in the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship and will open their postseason run on Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m. ET.

A total of 15 of the conference’s 16 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams. North Carolina led all schools with eight players on the All-ACC teams, followed by Georgia Tech with six, Wake Forest with five, and Florida State, Miami and NC State with four selections each.

Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame

Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame

Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt

Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest

Second Team All-ACC

Gavin Eddy, SP, California

Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson

Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Rob Evans, SP, Miami

Alex Sosa, C, Miami

Derek Williams, OF, Miami

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State

Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame

Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College

Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College

Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson

John Abraham, RP, Florida State

Trey Beard, SP, Florida State

Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville

Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina

Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College

Jett Kenady, SS, California

Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson

Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson

John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State

Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville

Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech

Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting