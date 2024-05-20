ACC baseball awards announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State’s James Tibbs III was tabbed the ACC Player of the Year while Wake Forest’s Chase Burns earned ACC Pitcher of the Year honors. North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, while the Tar Heels’ Scott Forbes garnered ACC Coach of the Year honors. In addition, Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress was tabbed the ACC Freshman of the Year.

ACC season honors were determined by a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches. The coaches also selected the All-ACC team announced on Monday afternoon.

Tibbs III becomes the first Seminole to win Player of the Year since Mat Nelson in 2021 and the ninth player in Florida State player to win the award. Tibbs helped lead the Seminoles to the last undefeated record in the country, beginning the season 19-0. The outfielder hit .385 in his 53 starts this season, tallying 77 hits, 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 78 runs batted in, adding seven stolen bases in the process. In addition to leading the ACC in home runs and runs batted in, Tibbs’ .840 slugging percentage and 168 total bases also lead the league.

Burns becomes the third straight Demon Deacon to earn ACC Pitcher of the Year honors after Rhett Lowder won back-to-back awards in 2022 and 2023. Burns has tallied 196 strikeouts on the season, fifth-most in ACC single-season history. The Wake Forest right-hander boasts a 10-1 record on the season, posting double-digit strikeouts in 11 of his 14 starts on the season.

While leading the country in strikeouts, Burns has the second-lowest earned run average in the ACC at 2.63. Opposing hitters are batting just .163 against the Hendersonville, Tennessee, native and have mustered just 51 base hits against him all season. Earlier on Monday, Burns matched the ACC record with his sixth Pitcher of the Week award of the season.

Burress becomes the first Yellow Jacket since Matt Wieters in 2005 to win Freshman of the Year. Burress joins a grouping of Jason Varitek, Nomar Garciaparra, Mark Teixeira, Micah Owings and Wieters as the only players in Georgia Tech history to win the award.

Burress hit .379 during his freshman campaign with 22 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 51 runs batted in. On February 27, Burress went 4-for-4 with four home runs and six runs batted in during a midweek contest against Georgia State.

Honeycutt repeats as the Defensive Player of the Year after winning the award in 2023. The Tar Heels’ outfielder posted a .987 fielding percentage on the season with dozens of dazzling grabs. Honeycutt added four outfield assists throughout the season while tallying 148 putouts.

Forbes earned ACC Coach of the Year honors as he becomes the third Tar Heel head coach to win the award, joining Mike Fox in 2018 and Mike Roberts in 1989. Forbes led the Tar Heels to their first Coastal Division championship since 2018. North Carolina is one of just 13 teams nationally with 40 or more wins on the season.

North Carolina leads all schools with eight total selections on the ACC first, second or third teams, followed by seven from Virginia and six from Duke.

A total of 13 the conference’s 14 baseball schools had at least one player voted to the All-ACC and/or ACC All-Freshman Teams.

Player of the Year: James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Burns, SP, Wake Forest

Freshman of the Year: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: Scott Forbes, North Carolina

All-ACC Teams

First Team

Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson*

Charlie Beilenson, RP, Duke

Ben Miller, 3B, Duke

Zac Morris, 2B, Duke

Jonathan Santucci, SP, Duke

Jamie Arnold, SP, Florida State

James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Gage Ziehl, SP, Miami*

Casey Cook, OF, North Carolina*

Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

Jacob Cozart, C, NC State

Ethan Anderson, DH/UT, Virginia

Griff O’Ferrall, SS, Virginia

Chase Burns, SP, Wake Forest

Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

Second Team

Blake Wright, 2B, Clemson

Alex Stone, C, Duke*

Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State

Matthew Ellis, DH/UT, Georgia Tech

Payton Green, SS, Georgia Tech

Evan Webster, SP, Louisville

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami*

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Parks Harber, 1B, North Carolina

Shea Sprague, SP, North Carolina

Alex Makarewicz, 3B, NC State*

Phil Fox, RP, Pittsburgh

Harrison Didawick, OF, Virginia

Jacob Ference, C, Virginia

Casey Saucke, OF, Virginia

Ben Watson, OF, Virginia Tech

Third Team

John West, SP, Boston College*

Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

AJ Gracia, OF, Duke

Marco Dinges, DH/UT, Florida State

Jaime Ferrer, OF, Florida State

Gavin Kilen, SS, Louisville

Matthew Mattthijs, RP, North Carolina*

Dalton Pence, RP, North Carolina

Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

Sam Highfill, SP, NC State

Garrett Pennington, 1B, NC State

Evan Blanco, SP, Virginia

Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia

Chris Cannizzaro, OF, Virginia Tech

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest*

Seaver King, 3B, Wake Forest

*Designates At-Large Selection

% 17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting

All-ACC Freshman Team

Aidan Knaak, SP, Clemson

AJ Gracia, OF, Duke

Kyle Johnson, OF/SP, Duke

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Zion Rose, C, Louisville

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Gavin Gallaher, 3B, North Carolina

Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina

Jacob Dudan, RP, NC State

Eric Becker, INF, Virginia

Henry Ford, 1B, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech