ACC Baseball Begins 2024 Season on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.org) – The calendar has officially turned, and a new college baseball season is upon us. All 14 programs from around the Atlantic Coast Conference begin their respective 2024 campaigns on Friday, Feb. 16.

Throughout the conference, six teams will begin the season ranked in the D1Baseball poll. Wake Forest leads the conference and the country as the preseason No. 1, while Clemson comes in at No. 10. A grouping of ACC squads closely follow the Tigers as Duke sits at No. 12, while NC State is No. 13, Virginia is No. 14, and North Carolina is No. 15.

Eight teams – Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Virginia, and Wake Forest – will kick off their slates at home with all eight teams playing on ACCNX. Four more – Boston College, Duke, Louisville, and Pitt – will start the season at a neutral site. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will both begin the season away from home.

Boston College will be the lone team to play on national television as the Eagles open the season in Scottsdale, Arizona, against Ohio State on MLB Network. Opening weekend marks the beginning of a new era at Boston College as Todd Interdonato takes over as the new head coach of the Eagles. Interdonato is one of two new head coaches in the ACC, joining J.D. Arteaga, who takes over the Miami program after spending the past 21 seasons as the Hurricanes’ pitching coach.

Noting ACC Baseball – Feb. 16

• Led by College World Series participants Wake Forest and Virginia, eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the second most of any conference. The ACC has placed at least six teams in the NCAA tournament for 19 straight years. This marked the seventh year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have landed spots in the field.

• The ACC leads all conferences with 15 D1Baseball Preseason All-Americans. Wake Forest leads the way with five selections while Duke is tied for second nationally with Tennessee and TCU with three nods each. Nick Kurtz (WF), Cam Cannarella (CU), Josh Hartle (WF), and Fran Oschell (DU) highlight the conference as first-team selections.

• Six teams from the ACC will begin the 2024 campaign as ranked squads, according to D1Baseball. Wake Forest will begin the season as the No. 1 team in the country while Clemson cracks the top 10 at No. 10. Slots 12-15 are all ACC members with Duke at No. 12. NC State ranked at No. 13, Virginia slotted at No. 14, and North Carolina coming in at No. 15. Six members inside the top 15 of the poll ties the ACC for the most of any conference.

• Eight teams – Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Virginia, and Wake Forest – will kick off their slates at home with all eight teams playing on ACCNX.

• Boston College will be the first ACC team to challenge a ranked opponent when they square off with No. 24 Kansas State in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon with the game airing on MLB Network. On Sunday, No. 12 Duke will meet No. 18 Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina for its first top 25 showdown of the season as well.

• With two wins during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall became NCAA Division I’s winningest active head coach with 1,348 career victories. Hall, whose career spans part or all of the last six decades, has posted 1,140 wins in his 29 years with the Yellow Jackets.

• J.D. Arteaga takes over at Miami after spending the last 21 seasons as the Hurricanes’ pitching coach. During Arteaga’s time as the Miami pitching coach, the Hurricanes consistently produced All-Americans and MLB Draft selections. Few people know the Miami program better than Arteaga, who also starred for the Canes and has his No. 33 retired by the program.

• Todd Interdonato will lead Boston College and is a newcomer to the league after spending the last 16 years leading Wofford. While guiding the Terriers, Interdonato led Wofford to its first top-25 ranking in program history, holding the mark for three weeks. The Terriers won 455 games under Interdonato’s watch, including eight 30-win seasons in the last nine years and back-to-back 40 win seasons in 2022 and 2023. Interdonato’s programs have a tendency to steal bases with the Terriers swiping 2.59 bags per game in 2023, ranking fourth nationally.

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, Feb. 16

No. 12 Duke vs. Indiana (Conway, S.C.), 11 a.m., ESPN+

Louisville vs. Indiana State (Tampa, Fla.), 12 p.m.

Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Ohio State (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 3 p.m., MLB Network

VCU at No. 13 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Hofstra at No. 14 Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Radford at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Fordham at No. 1 Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Butler at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCNX

NJIT at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at Rice, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 17

No. 12 Duke vs. George Mason (Conway, S.C.), 11 a.m., ESPN+

Illinois at No. 1 Wake Forest, 12 p.m., ACCNX

Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 12 p.m., ACCNX

Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m.

Xavier at No. 10 Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCNX

VCU at No. 13 NC State, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Butler at Florida State, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Radford at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

NJIT at Miami, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College vs. No. 24 Kansas State (Mesa, Ariz.), 2 p.m., MLB.com

Hofstra at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at Rice, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville at South Florida, 4 p.m.,

NJIT at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Sunday, Feb. 18

Louisville vs. UConn (Tampa, Fla.), 9:30 a.m.

NJIT at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCNX

Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 12 p.m.

Xavier at No. 10 Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCNX

VCU at No. 13 NC State, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Butler at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Hofstra at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Radford at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Akron at No. 1 Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 12 Duke at No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Boston College vs. California (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 5 p.m., MLB.com

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Old Dominion at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX

No. 1 Wake Forest at UNC Greensboro, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Presbyterian at No. 10 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Elon at No. 15 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Florida State at Jacksonville, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Virginia Tech at James Madison, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Xavier at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Liberty at No. 12 Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX

UCF at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCNX